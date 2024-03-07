Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

