Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313,292 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 104,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $234,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.54 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

