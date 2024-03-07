Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.45% of Marriott International worth $262,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.54.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

