Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,264,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,676 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

