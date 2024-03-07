Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

