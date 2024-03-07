89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 258,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,344,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

89bio Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,670,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 89bio by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

