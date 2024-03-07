Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 106022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Specifically, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last three months. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

