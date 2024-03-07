WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $152.08. 239,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

