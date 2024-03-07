WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,737.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 357,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,226. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.