WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $777.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $686.46 and its 200 day moving average is $615.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $738.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.32 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

