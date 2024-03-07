First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.44

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 684454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

