Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Nexxen International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEXN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 87,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,066. The stock has a market cap of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.