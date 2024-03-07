iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 168.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

