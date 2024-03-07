InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
InspireMD Trading Up 4.3 %
NSPR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 13,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,667. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth $4,670,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
