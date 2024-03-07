Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Announces Earnings Results

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Paymentus updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paymentus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 712.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 41.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAY

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.