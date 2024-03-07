Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Target by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,049,000 after buying an additional 643,484 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

