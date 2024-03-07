Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%.
Crawford United Stock Performance
Crawford United stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59.
Crawford United Company Profile
