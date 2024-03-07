Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Crawford United stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

