Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.
Crawford United Stock Performance
Crawford United stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59.
Crawford United Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crawford United
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.