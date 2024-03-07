Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Crawford United stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

