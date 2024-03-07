First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

