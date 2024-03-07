Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,551. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

