AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 million-$8.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.380 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 129,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

