VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.50

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $230.82, with a volume of 1864353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
