VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.50

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $230.82, with a volume of 1864353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,273,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

