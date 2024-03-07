Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.07

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 416366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
