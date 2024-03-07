Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.07

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 416366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

