Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 101285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

