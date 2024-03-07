Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.40

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 248166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

