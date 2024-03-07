OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $117,000.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 83,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 753,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

