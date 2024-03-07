Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.70

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 9454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lowered Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

