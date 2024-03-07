Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 18,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,355,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $488,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,692. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

