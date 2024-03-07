Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.68

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 40059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

