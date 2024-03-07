Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.68

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 40059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
