MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.49

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $130.66, with a volume of 35558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,084,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

