iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.35

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 17431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
