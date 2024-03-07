iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.35

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 17431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

