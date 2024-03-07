Ben Katovsky Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Stock

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Katovsky bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($97,402.60).
Vinyl Group Price Performance
About Vinyl Group
Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.
