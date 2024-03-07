The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Allison G. Niderno Sells 1,516 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. 241,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,791. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

