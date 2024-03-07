Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.60

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 676823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $591.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.