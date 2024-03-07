Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 290,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 120,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Freegold Ventures Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

