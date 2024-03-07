Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 12.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 175,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 216,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$140.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

