Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.32. 1,532,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,394,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00. In other news, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 22,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$89,325.00. Insiders have sold a total of 552,375 shares of company stock worth $2,093,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

