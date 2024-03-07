Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 11.5% Higher

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 43,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 256,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Condor Resources Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 39.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

