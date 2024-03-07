Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Ryan A. Milburn Sells 2,598 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

ALSN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.