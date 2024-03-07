Margaret Katherine Banks Sells 5,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.4 %

HAL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 1,326,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,411. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.