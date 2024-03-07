Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.09. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $226.52.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

