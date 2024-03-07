Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Paul D. Vaughan Sells 6,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 467,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,816. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 203,649 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

