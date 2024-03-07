Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 476% compared to the average volume of 1,061 call options.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,018,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,730. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

