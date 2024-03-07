Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 17,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,342% compared to the average daily volume of 401 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 102,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,544. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.