Bank Of America (Bofa) Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $54.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $36.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 118,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares in the company, valued at $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares in the company, valued at $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,459 shares of company stock worth $29,262,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in JFrog by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JFrog by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

