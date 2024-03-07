PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.40 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $224.21 million and $29.40 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 224,350,606 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 224,350,606.06. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99975366 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $40,597,938.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

