PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $509.90 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $509.90 million and $12.55 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.63649233 USD and is up 11.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $12,872,578.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.