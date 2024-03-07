Investors Buy High Volume of Grindr Call Options (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 386% compared to the typical daily volume of 677 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Price Performance

Grindr stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 86,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Grindr has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

