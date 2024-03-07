JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 118,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,459 shares of company stock valued at $29,262,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after buying an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.