Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $858,205.40 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $858,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

